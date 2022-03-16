Nancy Bolls McManus, 66, of Crystal Springs, passed away in her home on March 9, 2022. A memorial service was held March 11 at Stringer Funeral Home Chapel. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School to young children.

Nancy was born to Doris Mae and Peter Walker Bolls on Aug. 16, 1955. Nancy graduated from Forest Hill High School in 1973 and then attended Hinds Community College, where she received an associate degree in drafting. After graduating, she went to work for Contractor’s Material in Jackson. In 1979, she married Howard McManus and continued to work until 1982, when she gave birth to her twin sons, Ben and Jon. She stayed home to raise and care for her sons for the next 12 years. Nancy then returned to work and was employed with Mississippi Postal Services as a rural route carrier in Georgetown and Harrisville for 22 years. During this time, she made friends with people on her route as well as their pets. She always had a love for being around water, whether it be the river, lake, a beach vacation, or just relaxing in the pool at home. Nancy was a wonderful mother and wife. She was the cornerstone of her family and will be greatly missed.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Howard McManus; two sons, Ben McManus (Lindy) and Jon McManus; one brother, Donald Bolls; two sisters, Karen Ramsey and Carol File; two grandchildren, Walker and Camille McManus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Roger Bolls and Chip Bolls.