Billy Ray Pendleton, 64, passed away March 13, 2022. A graveside service was held March 19 at New Hymn M.B. Church in Pinola. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Billy was born Aug. 8, 1957, to Clonnie and George Pendleton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brothers, Robert Wayne Pendleton, James Earl Pendleton, Homer Pendleton, Willie Frank Pendleton, and George Pendleton Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Yvette Pendleton; son, Jorrell Pendleton; and sister, Carrie Nelson.