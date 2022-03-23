Susia Hudson Prine passed away March 9, 2022, in Gulfport. She was a resident of Wesson and a member of Zion Baptist Church in Wesson, where her service was held on March 20. Burial was immediately after at the church cemetery.

Ms. Prine was born on March 12, 1935, to Thomas T. Hudson and Lottie McClendon Hudson in Wesson. She passed just three days before her 87th birthday.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Tom Hudson and Lottie Hudson; her husband, Steve Prine; and her daughter, Wanda Martin Preston.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Moran Stevens and Jennifer Moyer Matkin; four grandchildren, Buddy, Chris, Taylor, and Morgan; six great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.

Ms. Prine retired from the Civil Service, Naval Research Laboratory, in Bay St. Louis.

Mom has lived a full life with God’s guidance. Her smile and loving nature brought much joy…inspiring others. She enjoyed the arts and music, encouraging her girls to share our gifts with others.

She also had a love for basketball. Did anyone know she played high school and college basketball? She was 5-foot forward with a lot of speed.

Mom shared that she had no fear of death…too rejoice.

Psalm 73:26: “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church Missions, 8081 Martinsville Road, Wesson, MS 39191.