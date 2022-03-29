A funeral service for Kenneth Roberts was held March 30, 2022, at Clear Branch Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mr. Roberts, 86, of Wesson, passed from this life March 28 at his residence. He was born in Prentiss on June 18, 1935. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Roberts returned home and married his sweetheart, Shirley Martin. He leaves a legacy of faith and integrity for his children and grandchildren to follow. He retired from law enforcement after 33 years, chief of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He was dedicated to the American Legion and enjoyed reminiscing of his service to his country. Mr. Roberts was a collector of several things including coins, stamps, and old bottles. His humor and love of telling jokes could always lighten any heart. Mr. Roberts will be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Nora Bell Roberts; four brothers; five sisters; and two great granddaughters, Harley Madison Johnson and Avery Ann Michael.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Shirley Roberts; sons, Wayne Roberts (Kim), Joe David Roberts (Donna), Dale Roberts (Monica); daughter, Cindy Martin (John Paul); brother, Will Roberts; nine grandchildren, Christy Michael (Kyle), Tommy Roberts (Megan), Courtney Martin, Brittany Boatman (Justin), Holly Roberts, Michael Roberts (Rebecca), Cody Roberts (Shelby), Summer Wallace (Blake), Matt Roberts (Kayleen); 15 great-grandchildren; and his devoted poodle, Dixie Darling, who never left his side. He is also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends.

The family sends special thanks to Deaconess Hospice for the love and care they gave to our loved one.