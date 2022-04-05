Dorothy Shealy, 77, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 30, 2022, at Brookdale Clinton. A funeral service was held April 2 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Pine Bluff Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Shealy was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Jackson. She was an accountant for Sanderson Farms for 29 years. She grew up in the Dentville Community. Mrs. Shealy was loved and will missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Avis Caraway Strong.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Hunkapillar (Larry) and Ruth Stewart; son, Alan Shealy; brothers, Josh Strong and Herbert Strong; grandchildren, Michael Hunkapillar, Jeffrey Hunkapillar, Clarke Stewart Jr., Susannah Stewart, and Philip Stewart; and great-grandchild, Brady Hunkapillar.