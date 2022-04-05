Trey Blaylock (Hicks G. Blaylock III), 50, of Crystal Springs, went home peacefully to be with his gracious Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family, on March 31, 2022. He was born May 16, 1971, to Hicks G. Blaylock Jr. (Sonny) and Mary Etta Blaylock in Dallas, Texas. He resided in Crystal Springs most of his life, where he was a plumber by trade and was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church.

Trey was blessed with a large family who loved him dearly. With a humble heart as big as Texas, it was made of gold. He loved everyone he met, never met a stranger, and was truly the bright light in the room with his smile and boisterous laugh. It didn’t matter where he was or what he was doing, he was never too busy to stop and speak to you. If he saw you, he was going to speak to you.

Trey’s love for the game of football and basketball started at a young age that continued up until his last breath (there are posts on Facebook talking about it) that was exciting to watch. From the time he was a teenager, he made lists, followed the players, could remember the stats, players’ names, winnings, losses, and could predict better than anyone I know who would win, lose, and who was going to playoffs (he knew the game). What was more impressive was you respected and appreciated others’ opinions about these sports. Back in their day (probably still could), he could run a pool table as good as anybody. People all over knew of his pool skills, and this skill was greatly passed down by his Daddy.

The knowledge he had for the weather was a gift he had, and he would worry about everyone because he didn’t like it (now this trait was passed down from his mama). He could predict it as good as the weatherman, sometimes making the comment “You missed that one.”

His signature move of pointing that finger will be missed. He was patient, kind, and loving, and lived life to the fullest every day.

He believed in God and his faith was strong. He is probably telling jokes, watching wrestling or wrestle mania with his grandpa right about now, continuing the fun he had on this Earth carrying on fun with his grandparents and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hicks G. Blaylock Sr. and Mary Sue Blaylock; maternal grandparents, James and Billie Mae Vaughn; uncles, Tommy Blaylock and Sherman Blaylock; and aunts, Sally Purifoy and Kathy Tucker.

He is survived by his father, Sonny Blaylock; mother, Mary Blaylock; son, Tyler Blaylock; daughters, Bethanie Blaylock and Cassity Blaylock; girlfriend, Vicky Holeman; sisters, Gloria Blaylock Fisher and Tammy Tovar; ex-brother-in-law, Yayo Tovar; nieces and nephews, Lilly, Will, Kirsten, Cody, Madeline, Mallory, and Elaina; and great-nieces, Mackenzie and Carrington Blair.

There is no more pain for him now. Rest in peace. Until we meet again, go ahead and teach them up there about some eight ball.

Trey Blaylock you were loved by many.

Love you more, your sis, Tammy, Mama and Daddy.