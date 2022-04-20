Rev. Horace Henry McBride, 88, passed away April 9, 2022. A funeral service was held April 16 at First M.B. Church in Hermanville, with interment at Shady Grove M.B. Church. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Rev. McBride was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Carlise to the late Horace and Mamie Johnson McBride.

Survivors include his children, Hilary McBride Stewart, Howard McBride, Johnie McBride, Evans McBride, Mamie McBride Taylor, Glenda B. McBride Frazier, Judy McBride Grigsby, Shonta McBride Alexander, and Tony McBride; sisters, Malinda Nelson and Ethelrene Bridges; brother, Everett Heath; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.