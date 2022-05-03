A funeral service for Norman Edward “Ed” Morgan was hel, May 4, 2022, at Riverwood Family.

Mr. Morgan, 78, of Hazlehurst, passed from this life April 30 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was born in Mobile, Ala., Jan. 5, 1944. He served his country in the United States Army and was a proud Vietnam veteran. Mr. Morgan was a carpenter by trade and was known for his work in restoring many of the antebellum homes in and around Port Gibson. One of his favorite sayings was, “I’ve taught you everything you know, but not everything I know.” He had a soft spot in his heart for “his girls” and greeted every one of them with “my girl.” Mr. Morgan was especially content on the lake. He would say “a bad day of fishing is better than a good day of work.” Mr. Morgan was always interested in racing and was a former driver and mechanic. He was a generous soul and had a tremendously outgoing personality; he never met a stranger. Those who knew and loved him will truly feel the absence of his enormous personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Edward Morgan and Larue Adley Morgan; great-granddaughter, Casey Lynn Morgan; and his son-in-law, Randolph Driscoll.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Linda Riley Morgan; sons, Gary Morgan (Margaret), Jimmy Barlow (Julie), and Tim Barlow; daughters, Sherry Driscoll, Courtney Morgan, and Shelby Jenkins; brother, William James Morgan (Joan); 10 grandchildren, Justin Morgan (Savannah), Randy Driscoll (Ashley), Tori Driscoll, Kayla Barlow, Quinten Barlow (Tiffany), Lexie Barlow, Carson Barlow, Cooper Barlow (Katelyn), Riley Barlow, and Jackson Barlow; 12 great-grandchildren; Brantley Morgan, his great-grandson whom he raised as his own child; and many other loving family members and friends.