Haley Dufresne, of Pearl, passed away April 24, 2022, after a hard battle with leukemia. Haley was born in Jackson on June 29, 1989, and raised in Crystal Springs.

Haley graduated from Copiah Academy in 2007 and subsequently studied at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Thereafter, Haley worked at City Drugs in Crystal Springs. Since 2012, Haley worked as a real estate closing paralegal at Elliott Law Firm in its Brandon and Flowood offices. She was an exceptional paralegal who could handle multiple tasks and tight deadlines, which made her popular with all in the real estate industry. She was a favorite amongst the Elliott Law Firm staff and loved by her co-workers. Haley attended Pinelake Church and – after becoming sick – enjoyed watching sermons online. Her hobbies included shopping and reading.

Her greatest joy was raising her young children, Sophie Rae Aultman and Bennett Parker Dufresne. Haley loved her children with every ounce of her being. Surviving Haley are her children, Barbara & Larry Dufresne (parents), Brandie Turner (sister), Patrick Turner (brother-in-law), Duncan Turner (nephew), Earline Dufresne (grandmother), many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Haley fought the good fight and is now in the presence of Jesus.

A funeral service was held April 28 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in Haley’s honor to Pinelake Church, 6071 MS Highway 25, Brandon, MS 39047, for the benefit of the “Matthew 25 Fund.”