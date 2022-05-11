Mary Claire Odom, 29, passed away April 30, 2022, at her home with her mother by her side. She was born July 6, 1992, and was the only child of Mike and Missie Odom. Mary Claire fought a lifelong battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

She is survived by her parents; grandparents, Jack and May Ann Yates, of Hazlehurst; uncle, Jere Yates (Jenny), of Lakeland, Tenn.; aunt, Polly Gale (Joe), of Richmond, Va.; cousins, Jack Yates (Heidi), and son Jackson, of Memphis, Tenn.; Brian Yates (Sara), daughter Miller, and son Gannon, of Palm Beach, Fla.; cousin, Ashley Gale, of Istanbul, Turkey; cousin, Brennan Gale, of Charlotte, N.C.; and great-uncle, Julian (Jigger) Yates, of Hazlehurst.

Mary Claire graduated from Madison Central High School and attended Holmes Junior College, the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi College, and Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design. She loved staying connected with her family and many friends and working on graphic design projects. She especially enjoyed her annual summer Muscular Dystrophy camps, where she made many lifelong friends. She is an inspiration to a great many people.

A celebration of life service was held May 5 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, with interment following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Radically Against Dystrophy (RAD), 452 Greenwood Lane, Ridgeland, MS 39157.