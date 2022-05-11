Sandra “Sandee” Pace

Sandra “Sandee” Gayle Dodds Pace, 81, of Hazlehurst, went to be with Jesus on May 1, 2022. A funeral service was held May 6 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Will” Robert and Lena Annice “Cecie” Dodds; her sister, Barbara Ann Lee; and her nephew, William “Luke” Donahoe.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, James T. Pace; her special granddaughter, Olivia Grantham; sisters, Jackie Donahoe (Buddy), Donna Hudson (Johnie); niece, Tara Treible (Todd); nephew, Brad Donahoe (Misty); and great-niece and nephew, Emry and LB Donahoe.

Sandee was a native of Copiah County and graduated in 1956 from Wesson High School. She went on to work for the state welfare department, where she retired after 32 years. She spent her retirement creating art, doll making, painting, crocheting, baking extraordinary cakes, cutting stained glass, and making beautifully-unique pieces. Her love for Longaberger made her a well-known representative for many years. Her husband always supported her in the many ventures she came to master. They loved traveling all over the states showcasing the various creations at flea markets.

Sandee was a Christian and a member of Smyrna Baptist Church her entire life. She treasured her church family and sisters in Christ. Many children’s church events were held at the Pace home. Sandee adored spending time with her sisters, while doting on her niece and nephews. She always made them beautiful cakes for their birthday parties.

James and Sandee spent the last 17 years helping care for Olivia Grantham. Olivia lovingly named them “Bossy” and “Nanny.” These pet names have stuck around and now everyone calls them that. They had many travels including 49 states and even Canada. Where you saw Nanny, there was Olivia…parties, crafts, baking, and so much more.

Sandee was loved by all. She was a rare gem. She will be greatly missed.