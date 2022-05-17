Paula Dominick, 65, passed away April 26, 2022. A funeral service was held May 12 at Antioch M.B. Church, with interment at Little Rock Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Paula was born June 10, 1956, in New Orleans, La., to David Joseph Sr. and Arthmease Pinkins Joseph.

Preceding her in death were her mother; husband, Billie F. Wilson; brother, Kenneth Joseph; and sister, Wanda Marie Joseph.

Survivors include her children, Keela Dominick-Wilson, Khalilah Dominick, Kentrell Wilson, Andre Wilson, Christopher Wilson, LaShundra Wilson, and Terrence Wilson; three grandchildren; father, David Joseph Sr. and stepmother Florence Joseph; siblings, Lernecca Jones, Benita Joseph, Patrice Smith, Vanessa Battiste, Natasha Anderson, Danita Lawless, Chantay Williams, David “Brother” Joseph Jr., Wayne Joseph, Daniel “Nokie” Scott Jr., Clarence “Poncho” Rome Jr., Kevin Joseph, and Maurice Suel.