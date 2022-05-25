Archie Lee Dixon, 91, passed away May 16, 2022. A funeral service was held May 20 at Little Rock Church, Crystal Springs. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mr. Dixon was born Dec. 27, 1930, to Beaulah Tillman Dixon and Roscoe Dixon.

Preceding him in death were his parents and wife, Joyce Dixon.

Survivors include his children, Lisa Fultz, Jackie Wilson, Bobbie Hughes, Linda Goodwin, Richard Dixon, Larry Dixon, Ricky Fortenberry, RJ Kelly, Delois Collins; sister, Mary Jackson; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.