Buford Malcolm Ashley Jr. passed away April 27, 2022. A graveside service was held May 21 at Bethel Baptist Church in Hazlehurst.

Malcolm was born in Canton on Oct. 6, 1954, to Buford and Bernice Ashley. He graduated from Columbia High School in Columbia.

He joined the Army in 1974. He was stationed in Germany as an artillery man, which he thoroughly enjoyed. After his military service, he went to Mississippi State University and graduated with an electrical engineering degree. He soon went to work at Lockheed Martin in Texas testing cockpit simulators for the F16, F22, and F35 fighter jets. He met his wife Melissa there. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 30 years.

Malcolm’s hobbies included hunting and working on fast cars. He hunted in the woods behind his childhood home, and he never lost his interest in it. He continued to hunt in Texas until he no longer could. His interest in fast cars started in his teenage years and never abated. He did move from fast cars to fast trucks, though.

Malcolm was very close to his parents and cared for them until their death. He and his wife, Melissa, then moved to Farmington, N.M., to allow her to help care for her parents.

Malcolm is survived by his wife, Melissa Ashley; brother, Jeff Ashley; sister-in-law, Karen Ashley; and nieces, McKayla and Anna Leigh Ashley.

Malcolm will be missed so much by his wife, relatives, and friends; but we all know he is now with Jesus and his folks, and is supremely happy and healthy.