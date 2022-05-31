Minnie Jane Beall Wooten, 77, of Wesson, passed away May 23, 2022, peacefully in her home. A celebration of life was held May 24 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wesson.

Mrs. Minnie Jane graduated from Hazlehurst High School, where she was an All Little Dixie basketball star. She began her career in banking as a secretary and worked her way up to manager of the Wesson office of Copiah Bank. She was later promoted to vice president before she retired after 42 years of service.

In her tight-knit community of Wesson, she will always be remembered for her kind and giving heart. Through her love for her community, she served as a board member of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. And while she spent much of her time giving to Wesson, her life was defined by her family and her faith. She was an active member of her church, Zion Hill Baptist Church, for over 50 years. She loved to sing in the church choir on Sunday mornings. And for 40 years, she served as their church clerk.

Mrs. Minnie Jane was married to the love of her life, Mr. Jimmy Wooten, for over 62 years. Their loving marriage gave them two sons, Mitch and Mike. While raising two boys, she spent lots of time watching them play football and baseball. Her love of sports carried over to her favorite teams to watch: the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Braves, and of course, the Ole Miss Rebels.

While she was ‘Momma’ to Mitch and Mike, she was ‘Nana’ to her grandchildren, Chelsea, Nicholas, and Courtney, who were her pride and joy. She was in attendance for every activity they were involved in, rain or shine. Later in life, she would also be called ‘Nana’ by her great-grandchildren, Presleigh, Crews, and Taysom. Her home is covered in pictures of all her “grandbabies” as well as photo albums stuffed full.

Minnie Jane was well-known and well loved by all that knew her. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Prentiss Beall (Jackie), T.D. Beall (Helen), Lee Beall (Gertrude), Jack Beall, George Beall, and Dennis Beall (Betty Jo).

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wooten; her two sons, Mitch Wooten (Sharon), of Madison; and Mike Wooten, of Brookhaven; her three grandchildren, Chelsea Turner (Cameron), Nicholas Wooten (Grayson), and Courtney Pickle (JP); her three great-grandchildren, Presleigh Wooten, Crews Wooten, and Taysom Turner; and her sister, Ruby Montgomery.