George B. Haynes Sr., 59, passed away May 20, 2022. A funeral service was held May 28 at Greater New Zion M.B. Church, Hazlehurst, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

George was born Sept. 12, 1962, in Copiah County to the late George Haynes Sr. and Laura Henley Haynes.

Survivors include his wife, Cora Haynes; daughter, Amy Haynes; sons, George T. Haynes, Jamel Haynes, and Jadale Haynes; two grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Stimmons, Hazel Hudson, Bridgette Williams, and Bonny Woods; and brothers, James Haynes, Patrick Haynes, and Jimmy Dale White.