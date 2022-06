Bobbie Dell Smiley, 73, passed away June 9, 2022. A funeral service and interment were held June 18 at Old St. John M.B. Church, Wesson. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Bobbie was born July 22, 1948, to Lillie V. Smiley and Willie “Buddean” King.

Survivors include a son, Randy Smiley; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and sisters, Agnes Redmond and Rosie Walker.