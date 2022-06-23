Trina Cassandra Lofton, 54, passed away May 31, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. A funeral service and interment were held June 18 at Miller Springs M.B. Church, Utica. CJ Williams Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Trina was born Feb. 12, 1968, to Zubie Adams and Mozell Smith.

Survivors include her parents; daughters, Rokesia Brent and Kelly Thomas; sons, Robert Brent Jr. and Pum Swinson; four grandchildren; sisters, Jeanene Buie, Lea Latrice Adams, Tiffany Hilliard, Angela Adams, and Lisa Williams; and brothers, Gregory Sanders, Aaron Greene, Eric Smith, and Kendall Smith.