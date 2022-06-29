Evelyn Louise Hutson passed from this life on June 7, 2022, of natural causes.

Evelyn Louise Pickett was born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Wesson to Wilbert and Donis Howington Pickett. She grew up in Wesson and was a member of Decell Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln High School and Copiah-Lincoln Junior College School of Cosmetology. She enjoyed school, was a Co-Lin Colette, and selected a beauty for the Town of Wesson’s Centennial Celebration. She was a professional hairdresser for many years but loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother the most. Louise was an excellent cook and kept a beautiful home. She married the love of her life, Carroll Miller Hutson Sr., and they were married for 51 years. Her time was spent making fond memories and having a fun time laughing with her children, grandchildren, and friends. Her door was always open to welcome friends and family to sit and have a laugh or two.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Carroll Miller Hutson; parents, Wilbert and Donis Pickett; and sister, Sharon Lynn Russell.

Survivors are her daughter, Tina Chambers (Karl), of Terry; son, Mann Hutson (Melissa), of Wesson; grandchildren, Lacey Tobias (Phillip), Kacey Rutland (Janice), Anna Creel, Matt Lenard, Jackie Edwards (Logan), Austin Hutson, Tyler Hutson, and Brenham Hutson; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Rutland, Kameran Rutland, PJ, Alisha Creel, Myles Lenard, Lane McManus, Wyatt McManus, Jaxen McManus, and Rayne McManus.