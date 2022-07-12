Grady Thornton, 93, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 20, 2022. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Thornton was a lifelong resident of Copiah County. He owned and operated Thornton Tire and Auto for over 35 years. Mr. Thornton was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Bammer Hall Thornton; and his wife of 71 years, Bonnie Edwards Thornton.

He is survived by his son, Richard Thornton, of Rincon, Ga.; daughter, Debbie Turnage, of Crystal Springs; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.