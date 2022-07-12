Maxine Barlow McCardle, 83, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 4, 2022, at her home. A funeral service was held July 7 at Sardis Baptist Church, with burial at Sardis Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mrs. McCardle was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin McCardle.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Turner and Lisa Bowlin; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.