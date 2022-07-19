Lula Mae Mazie Townsend, 79, passed away July 9, 2022. A funeral service was held July 16 at Antioch M.B. Church, with interment at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Lula Mae was born Dec. 21, 1942, to Walter Lee Mazie Sr. and Hattie Mae Belton Mazie in Copiah County.

Survivors include her children, Bobby Townsend, James Mazie, Alvin Mazie Sr., Latonia Hill, Yolonda Mazie, Marcus Mazie, Shaunnia Townsend, and Derrick Townsend; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.