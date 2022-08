Cyntra Rashun Wilbert, 43, passed away July 22, 2022. A funeral service was held July 28 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. in Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Cyntra was born Jan. 20, 1979, to Jesse R. Flowers and Cynthia M. Wilbert.

Survivors include his wife, Marisa; children, Amari, Zykeia, and Lamiyah; parents; and grandfather, Thomas James Harris.