Jerry Little

Mississippi State has lost its biggest fan. Jerry Tex Little, of Bridgeport, has gone home to be with his wife and family on July 27, 2022.

A funeral service was held July 30 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.

He was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Bridgeport to George Dewey and Vinnie Ruth Whittom Little. He was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School in 1953 and a graduate of Mississippi State School of Mechanical Engineering in 1957.

He began his dedicated career with the Department of the Navy, supervisor of shipbuilding, at Ingalls for over 35 years. He received many awards, including the Meritorious Civil Service Award.

He married the love of his life, Miss Alice Jean Hammond, on June 1, 1972. On Aug. 7, 1978, they adopted two children, a brother and sister.

In addition to his wife and his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, George Dewey Little Jr.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald Dee and Martha Russom Little.

He is survived by his children, Catherine Little and William “Buddy” Little; a daughter-in-law, Ali Stinsman Little; three grandchildren, Alex, Alannah, and Renea Little; as well as a sister and brother-in-law, Lynda Ruth and Wayne Tanner; and a sister-in-law, Sue Little Marx; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in his memory to his beloved Mississippi State Alumni Association at The Hunter Henry Center, 1 Hunter Henry Blvd., Mississippi State, MS 39762.