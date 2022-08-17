Eugene “Brick” Cooper, 74, passed away July 31, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 10 at New Pisgah M.B. Church in Crystal Springs, with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Gene was born June 21, 1948, in Crystal Springs to the late Earnest Sam Cooper Sr. and Leora Douglas Cooper.

Survivors include his wife, Annie Pearl; children, Angela, Yolander, Carlos, Eric, Chandra, Renata, and Yolanda; brothers, Joe Lee Cooper, Calvin Cooper Sr., Earnest Sam Cooper Jr.; sisters, Lillie Mae Powell, Sarah Ann Cooper, Geneva Ayers; 28 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.