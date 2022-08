Shelby Jean Claiborne Miller, 78, passed away Aug. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 13 at Good Hope M.B. Church in Crystal Springs. C.J. Williams Mortuary Services handled the arrangements.

Shelby Jean was born Dec. 10, 1943, to the late Dan Hilliard Jr. and Callie Mae Rodgers Hilliard.

Survivors include her children, Michael A. Hilliard, Danny Ray Hilliard, Alice P. Jackson, Lydia M. Green, and Darren L. Miller; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paulette Hilliard.