Carl Harvey (Pat) Spitchley, 95, of Hazlehurst, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 27, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 31 in the Stringer Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Pat was born on June 16, 1927, to Dewitt and Sarah Spitchley. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1945. He worked for Cooper Appliance Company for 30 years and later retired from Huntington Lumber Company after 20 years. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst, where he served as a deacon.

Pat married Bonnie Ashley Spitchley in 1958. They were married for 55 years and have five children. Bonnie proceeded him in death in January 2013.

He is survived by his four sons, Mike, Doug, Rick, and Chris; and daughter, Toni Higdon; as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.