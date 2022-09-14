A graveside service for Sybil S. Smith was held Sept. 10, 2022, in the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Copiah County. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Smith, 98, of Farmersville, Texas, passed from this life Sept. 3. She was born in McFerrin, Ark., on Oct. 5, 1923, to Virgil Lee Stevens and Mollie Bayes Stevens. She was a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College and worked as executive secretary for Hydrometals Inc. before returning to Mississippi and working at Copiah-Lincoln Community College until retiring.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Leon Smith Jr.; sisters, Sue Smith and husband, Harold F. Smith Sr., and Patricia Lollar Maraman and husband, Cliff Lollar.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti Benton; three grandchildren, Stevie Benton and wife Sara, Matt Benton and wife Mindy, and Billie Benton; three great-grandchildren, Sebastian Taylor Benton, Sophia Benton, and Skyler Benton. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Sullivan; nieces, Sheri Baker, Gina McCray and husband Rodney, Vicki Gooch, and Teresa Moyer; nephews, Harold Smith and wife Joy, Robert Smith, and Chip Lollar and wife Cindy; great-nephews, Jay Hollier, Chris Smith, and Jason Smith; great-nieces, Brittney Hittle, Chelsea McCray, Macey Franklin, and Tabitha McCray; as well as other loving family members and friends.