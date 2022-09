Charles William Haley, 87, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 10 at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church in Crystal Springs, with interment at Little Rock Church Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include children, Shirlon Kelly and Charles Walker; six grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice Jackson and Lillian Stevenson; and brother, Troy Haley Jr.