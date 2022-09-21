Jimmie Dale Granger

A funeral service for Jimmie Dale White Whittington Granger were held Sept. 16, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Jimmie Dale, our dear wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many, passed away peacefully Sept. 13, surrounded by her loving family. There are not enough words to describe this precious lady. She loved her family and God, fiercely. Her life exemplified the fruits of the spirit each day. Jimmie Dale was the baby of the family and brought much joy to her late parents, James Henry “Jim” and Minnie Ashley White, of Hazlehurst. Jimmie Dale was born on April 22, 1939, and lived in the Bethel community her entire life. She was a faithful member at Bethel Baptist Church, where she willingly worked and served for many years in all activities of the church. She worked in the food service industry her entire life and most of those years were spent at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital as the food service director. She was an excellent cook, great gardener, and she loved flowers and quilting.

She is survived by her husband, Derrel Granger; son, Ricky (Rhonda) Whittington; stepson, Derrel (Dee) Granger; grandchildren, Katie (Roy) Patrick, Hollie (Lyle) Berard, Neil Whittington, Nicholas Whittington, Drew (Kayla) Granger, and Spence Granger; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Berard, Emily Patrick, Madisyn Berard, and Jorie Granger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ovis Whittington; son, Ronnie Whittington; grandson, Dustin Whittington; sisters, Jeanette White, Evelyn Hall, and Christine Hutchison; brothers, James Earl and Billy Joe White; and many other loving family members.

The family would like to express our deep appreciation for the care provided to Jimmie Dale by Debbie Gladden. She was very kind, compassionate, and helpful to the family.