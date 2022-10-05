J.D. Mallard, 92, of Georgetown, passed away Sept. 14, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. A graveside service was held Sept. 21 at St. James Cemetery in Georgetown. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include sons, Glen Mallard and Patrick Mallard; daughters, Sherly Johnson, Gloria Welch, Carolyn Hillard, Shelia Bell, Cynthia Amos, and Latonia Mallard; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Mallard; and sister, Ecola Sutton.