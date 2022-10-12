Dr. John Hamilton Long, 85, died Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson.

Dr. Long was born March 2, 1937, in Hazlehurst. He attended Millsaps College and graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical School in 1962. He interned at Duval County Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Following his internship, he entered the Navy and served one year as medical officer aboard the icebreaker USS Atka in the Arctic and Antarctic. He spent the next year at the Pensacola Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he joined the Hazlehurst Clinic, where he continued his practice in family medicine for the next 53 years.

Dr. Long was an elder and lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Hazlehurst.

He is survived by a son, Dr. Scot Long; two daughters, Anne Smith (Dr. Stanley Smith) and Dr. Haley Santos (Fabio); four grandchildren, Mary Parker Geddie, Lila Geddie, Sawyer Santos, and Oliver Santos; a brother, Dr. James Long (Gail); nephew, Bob Long (Paige); and niece, Cindy Hampton (Rusty).

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, in Hazlehurst Cemetery. Thursday was his standing day off, and the family is honoring him by having his service on this day as he loved his Thursday day off.

Dr. Long’s family would like to express special thanks to all the employees at Copiah Medical Associates, his medical partners, and all those who placed their trust in him in the many years he was in practice.