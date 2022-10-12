Mary Lee Breaux

Mary Lee Trahan Dupre Breaux, 77, of Crystal Springs, was born June 2, 1945, in Chauvin, La., and went home to be the Lord on Oct. 4, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 8 at Stringer Family Chapel. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Church Cemetery at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Joseph Dupre Sr.; second husband, Kenneth Breaux; parents, Zephrin Trahan and Mary Clara Rodrigue; son, Raymond Dupre Jr.; grandson, Joey Sevin; great-grandson, Landon Naquin; and half-brother, Emery Dupre.

She is survived by her children, Elissa Verdin, Clara Clark (John), Audra Dupre (Gayle), Kayla Courtney (Jimmy), Matthew Dupre (Alexis), Bridget Blanchard (Eric), Melena Dupre (Robert), Raymona Falcon (Chase), and Victor Verdin (Taylor); three stepchildren, Jody Breaux, Buffy Autin, and Tanya Pellegrin; 22 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.