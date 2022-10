Virgia B. Porter, 92, passed away Sept. 23, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 1 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hawkins Cemetery in Barlow. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include stepdaughter, Jerlean Collins; three grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Alice Powell and Lee Helen Lynch.