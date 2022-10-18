Richard W. Ramsey, 67, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 13, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 17 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mr. Ramsey loved his family, loved people, and his cows. He was a member of the PRCA Pro Rodeo. He enjoyed dominoes, fishing, and duck hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simeon “Sim” Ramsey and Eloise Stampley Ramsey; and brothers, Herbert Ramsey and Sim Ramsey III.

He is survived by his brothers, Hubert Ramsey (Mary) and Tommy Ramsey (Missy); sister, Eloise Ramsey Beasley (Reeves); and many nieces and nephews.