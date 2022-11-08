Lynzie Pevey

Lynzie Joann Pevey, 19, of Harrisville, passed away Nov. 3, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 6 at County Line Baptist Church, with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Lynzie was born Feb. 12, 2003, to Michal and Angela Pevey. She was born in Flowood. To know Lynzie was to love Lynzie. Lynzie is remembered as the happy child.

At a young age, Lynzie found her love for all animals. By the age of 2, she started riding horses. This only encouraged her passion for working with animals. Around the age of 12, Lynzie began showing pigs and cows. She was a member of Simpson County Junior Livestock Association, Little Britches, Mississippi Red Angus Association, Simpson County 4H, and Phi Theta Kappa through Hinds Community College where she was currently enrolled. Just last month, Lynzie finished her last 4H show, taking home Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog at the Mississippi State Fair.

Lynzie graduated in 2021 from Copiah Christian Learning Center in Crystal Springs. She was valedictorian, graduating with a 4.0 GPA. She was currently enrolled in Hinds Community College, pursuing a triple major in beef production, agriculture business, and poultry science. Lynzie was thrilled to find her acceptance letter from Mississippi State University on Aug. 29, where she would have had her next journey in August 2023.

Lynzie and her family are active members of County Line Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Lynzie received Jesus in her heart three years ago doing what she loved, showing animals at a local livestock show. Lynzie was baptized on Sept. 5, 2021.

Lynzie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Roger Howell, of Harrisville.

She leaves behind her father and mother, Michal and Angela Pevey; brother, Grayson Pevey, of Harrisville; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Betty Jo Harrell, of Florence; paternal grandmother, Betty Howell, of Harrisville; paternal grandfather, Roy Pevey, of Harrisville; uncle and aunt, Michelle (Andy) Davis, of Harrisville; numerous cousins; and her fur baby and best friend, Possum.

Lynzie will be deeply missed by so many. We never remember Lynzie having anything negative to say about anyone. She was loved by so many. We know Lynzie is in her forever home now with our Perfect Father, but we will always carry a piece of her in our hearts.

Pallbearers were Joe Harold, Andy Davis, Will Lyons, Russ Lyons, Stevie Garrett, Preston Garrett, Trinity Webb, and Louie Garrett.