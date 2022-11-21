Andrew Dylan Berch, 29, of Wesson, passed away Nov. 14, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 17 at Strong Hope Baptist Church, with burial at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Berch was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church. He was a member of Strong Hope and Wesson Volunteer Fire departments, and Hazlehurst City and Volunteer Fire departments. Mr. Berch was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed spending the weekends with his parents, son, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Curtis Berch Sr.; and grandmother, Mary Smith Hartzog.

He is survived by a son, John Wayne Berch, of Monticello; father, Ricky Berch, of Wesson; mother, Michelle Berch, of Wesson; sisters, Madison Thompson (Lane), of Wesson; and Megan Lang (Tyler), of Wesson; nieces, Bailey Grace Thompson, of Wesson; and Kennedy Claire Lang, of Wesson; and nephews, Hunter Grayson Lang, of Wesson; and Christopher Luke Thompson, of Wesson.