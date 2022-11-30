Michael E. Granger

Michael Ed Granger, of Hazlehurst, passed away at the age of 76 on Nov. 22, 2022. He was a man who touched the lives of many as a father, brother, husband, paw paw, uncle, and friend. He leaves behind a world that is a better place because of his life and legacy. He enjoyed what he loved the most, which was deer hunting and fishing with family and friends along with studying the word of his Father in Heaven. He was a man of humor and few words; was loved by so many; and a faithful and godly husband.

Michael was born in Hazlehurst on Sept. 18, 1946, to Wright and Velma Granger. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School and participated in numerous sports during his high school years. He was elected Mr. Hazlehurst High during his term in school and later on went to Copiah-Lincoln after he graduated from Hazlehurst High.

On Nov. 24, 1967, he married Ruth Johnson and began his career at Mississippi Valley Gas Company in Jackson for 34 years until retirement. After his retirement, he became more active in hunting, fishing, and gardening thereafter. He was a wonderful paw paw to all of his grandkids and participated in all of their extracurricular activities to support each one of his grandkids.

Michael made a profession of faith as a child and later in life, he was ordained as a deacon at Bethel Baptist Church on June 5, 1994, and has served faithfully through the years.

Michael is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 55 years; a daughter, Tracy G. Adcock; a son, Pat Granger (Joy); his grandchildren, Zachary Cole Adcock, Nicholas Cade Adcock (Skyler), Brandon Patrick Granger (Ali), Caston Michael Granger, Ryan Traxler (Anna), and Courtney Worthy (Drew); great-grandchildren, Taylor Traxler, Parker Hudson, Hadlee Worthy, and Cade Michael Adcock; many nieces and nephews; a sister, Judy F. Clary (Sammy); and brother, Lannie Granger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wright and Velma Granger; sisters, Dell Walker, Geraldine McCardle; and brothers, James H. Granger and Alvin Granger.

A funeral service was held Nov. 25 at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Cemetery.