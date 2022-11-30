Myrtle Gordon

Myrtle I. Gordon, 94, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 18, 2022, at her home. A funeral service was held Nov. 22 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial at Carpenter Cemetery in Carpenter. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Myrtle was born on Dec. 10, 1928, to Henry and Alice Banes Ivey. She was a member of Siwell Road Church of Christ. She was a surgical technologist for 21 years before retiring and was instrumental in the founding of the Mississippi Association of Surgical Technologists.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Gordon; and her sons, Terry and Willard.

Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Regina Clower; seven grandchildren, Andi Davis, Eric Davis, Ashley Bardwell, Heath Gordon, Dana Kosztur, Trent Gordon, and Letha Gordon; four great-grandchildren, Devin Box, Nicholas Davis, Andrew Gordon, and Chris Gordon; and two great-granddaughters.