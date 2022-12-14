Services for Edwin Louis Smith, of Wesson, were held Dec. 10, 2022, at Union Church Baptist Church, with burial at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mr. Smith, 84, passed away Dec. 7 at his residence.

He was born Aug. 10, 1938, to the late Sid Smith and Nellie Mae Ivey Smith.

Mr. Smith served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a school teacher and a Mississippi registered land surveyor.

He was an LSU football fan and was a TAF member (Tiger Athletic Foundation).

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Carolyn Smith; and daughter-in-law, Katherine Cowen Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Lance Smith, Lorne Smith, and Lane Smith; daughter-in-law, Hope F. Smith; sister, Eugenia Sanders; four grandchildren, Cherish, Caroline, Sid, and Cayley Smith; four great-grandchildren, Jayden Holloway, Kaleigha Holloway, Skylar Holloway, and Ariana McQuirk; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He will be missed by all who loved him.