Eddie Grant Sr., 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 14, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 19 at Hopewell Baptist Church, with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Grant was a Vietnam Army veteran. He loved automobiles and woodwork.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hobson Grant; sons, Justin Grant, Jeremy James, Mathew Wade, and Eddie Grant Jr.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.