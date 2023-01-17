Rosa Earnease “Earnie” Williams peacefully passed away Jan. 8, 2023, in Jackson. A funeral service was held Jan. 13 at Georgetown Baptist Church, with a graveside service following at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

Earnie was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Bassfield and spent her youth in Georgetown. She married her first husband, Cleve Brady, in 1945; and they had two children, Danny and Linda. The family moved to Jackson in the 1950s, where she would live and work for half of her adult life. She found love again with her second husband, Tom Williams, and the two were married from 1974 until his death in 1998. They would move back to Georgetown in 1986 to take care of her aging mother, which she lovingly and dutifully did until her death in 2003 at the age of 101. Earnie’s later years were spent back in the Jackson area to be closer to the family who would follow her example and watch after her in the final chapters of her life.

Earnie’s life was dedicated to God and her family. She was a faithful Christian servant in her church, a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a doting grandmother. Her faith, fortitude, and humor sustained her through the challenges of a long and fruitful life; and her legacy of love and strength will sustain her family through their grief. She will be greatly missed.

Her family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all of the caregivers at Sunnybrook Estates, Manhattan Nursing Home, and Home Care Hospice for the compassionate care and love they showed our beloved Earnie in her final years.

Earnie was preceded in death by her parents, Rass and Rosa Westmoland; her sisters, Cleo Strief and Jo Clyburn; her husband, Tom Williams; and her son, Danny Brady.

Earnie is survived by her daughter, Linda Brady, of Jackson; her daughter-in-law, JoAn Brady, of Flora; her former daughter-in-law, Peggy Brady, of Jackson; her grandchildren, Dan Brady (Michelle), of Terry; Chad Brady (Maria), of Gluckstadt; Chris Brady (LeAnne), of Madison; Matthew Brady, of Flora; Rose Nelson, of Jackson; and Rebecca Van Huizen, of Byram; and numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Georgetown Baptist Church.