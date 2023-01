Sherman L. Nicolson, 73, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at Edgewood Nursing and Rehab in Byram. A funeral service was held Jan. 28 at Good Hope M.B. Church, with interment at Egypt Hill Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his brothers, Albert Nicholson, James Nicholson, and Gregory Olsgood; and sisters, Elizabeth Jackson and Ruby Smith.