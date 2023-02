Joseph Earl (Joe) Martin, 59, passed away Feb. 3, 2023. A funeral service was held Feb. 11 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) USA. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his daughters, Ashley Adams, Jasmine Bozeman, and Cerria Keys; son, Tevin Bozeman; four granddaughters; sisters, Billie Dixon and Ollie Faye Dixon; and brothers, Sinclair Martin and David Martin.