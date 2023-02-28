Beverly “Sue” Merritt, 53, of Georgetown, passed away Feb. 18, 2023at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson. Sue was born Nov. 14, 1969, in Monticello to Tony and Geneva Neal Boyles.

A funeral service was held Feb. 22 at Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, with graveside service following at Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Monticello. Pastor Darrell Blankenship officiated, with Wilson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Merritt; brothers, Frankie and Billy Boyles; and one sister, Darlene Neal.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Merritt (Hailey), of McCall Creek; Kimberly Roberts (Timothy), of Georgetown; Dustin Merritt (Hanna), of Summit; grandchildren, Jacob, Tray, Anna, Braydon, and MaKayla Merritt; Korbyn Roberts, Johnathan and Anthony Kelly, Rio and Amiracle Bingham, and John Kline; Hannah, Lilly, and Bailey Merritt; Jacklynn and Mason Berry; and 18 foster-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren; she always called them her “jewels” and her “treasures.”