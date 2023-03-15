Edna Keet Rutledge Winters was born on April 20, 1936, in Crystal Springs to the late Robert Carlton and Jesse Edna Brinson Rutledge. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Glen, Roland, and Don Rutledge. She is survived by two brothers and three sisters, Irvin and Odie Rutledge, Jeanette McCoy, Lovene McCarty, and Molly Cirlos.

On Dec. 27, 1964, she was united in marriage to the late Charles Hadorn Winters of Dover, Ohio. She is survived by her three children, Rachel Kerney and David, of Copperas Cove, Texas; Ila Ordonez and Cesar, of Greenville, Ill.; and Eric Winters and Cheryl, of London, Ky. She is also survived by seven grandchilden, Dr. Micah Kerney, Wesley Ordonez, Leah Kerney de Mayes and Tyler, Emily Mercado and Jose, Isaac Winters, Benjamin Winters, and Timothy Ordonez.

Keet served 35 years as a World Gospel Mission missionary in Bolivia, South America, alongside her husband, Charles Winters.

Edna Keet Rutledge Winters, of Copperas Cove, Texas, departed this life on the evening of March 6, 2023, being 86 years, 10 months, and 14 days of age.

Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. at Stringer Family Chapel, Saturday, March 18. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.