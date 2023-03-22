Johnny Ray Sanders, 59, passed away March 2, 2023. A funeral service was held March 10 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home, with burial at Killingworth Cemetery.

Survivors include his daughters, Taraneika Bogan, Jennice Honeycutt, Anessa Harris; son, Johnny Sanders Jr.; two grandchildren; brothers, Richard Moore, Richard Jackson, Howard Shields, Donell Shields, Eugene Hackett, Morris Sanders, Ricky Sanders; and sisters, Diane Hackett, Mary Sanders, Ida Lowery, Kim Sanders, Elvira Shine, Victoria Crump.