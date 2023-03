Lorenzo Vinas Sr., of Hazlehurst, passed away March 7, 2023. A funeral service was held March 12 at Iglesia Asamblea De Dios Torres Fuerte in Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Maria Jesus Vinas; children, Sandra Vinas, Lorenzo Vinas Jr., Juan Carlos Vinas, and Hanser Vinas; and brothers, Miguel Vinas and Felipe Guzman.