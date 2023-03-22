Walter Raleigh Barker, 85, of Laurel, passed away March 13, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.

Walter was born on Sept. 5, 1937, in Dentville. He earned his B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Mississippi and his Master of Science and Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. After receiving his honorable discharge from the U. S. Navy, Walter spent his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a research civil engineer at the research facility in Vicksburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Pitts Barker and Elma Sullivan Barker; his first wife, Carolyn Templeton Barker; his brothers, Robert P. Barker, James Barker, and Glen Barker; and sisters, Katherine Barker Hatfield, Elizabeth Ann Barker, Reba Murphey, Dorothy Banes, and Rachel Hill.

Walter is survived by his wife, Katherine Britton Barker; his sister, Mary Francis Taylor; son, David Harrison (Mona); daughters, Lesa Harrison Baker (Richard) and Katherine Harrison Tigar (Tom); grandchildren, Hannah Harrison, Matthew Harrison, Grace Harrison, John Harrison, and Thomas Baker.

Pallbearers were David Harrison, Bob Barker, Matthew Harrison, John Harrison, Richard Baker, and Thomas Baker. Honorary pallbearers were Tom Tigar, Ellis Creight Britton, Al Barker Hill, Eulon Britton, Cameron Edwards, Drew Hunt, Mike Smith, and Sam Britton.

A celebration of life service was held March 18 at Laurel First United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Pine Bluff Cemetery, Hazlehurst.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit Aid to Infrastructure, 1150 Pratt Road, Blanchester, Ohio 45107; or at www.aidtoinfrastructure.com.