Sylvia Watts Teasley, 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 22, 2023, at Copiah Living Center. A funeral service was held March 27 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Teasley, a native of Crystal Springs, was a bookkeeper at The Bank of The South for many years. She enjoyed listening to music and loved watching her boys compete in sports. She enjoyed cooking for the Brotherhood organization at Gallman Baptist Church and seeing people at the polling place where she worked.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennel Teasley; parents, James McBride and Annie Ruth Neely McBride; grandparents, Neil Archie McBride and Mary Virginia “Mammie” Furr McBride, and Dr. Wilkie N. Neely and Laurinda Lillie Barlow Neely

She is survived by her sons, Jay Neal (Angela), Todd Neal (Sherry) and Shannon Watts (Tammy); and grandchildren, Nick Neal, Jacob Neal, Grayson Powers, Chase Neal, Kate Neal, and Meg Watts.